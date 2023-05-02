AI und Rechtsberufe: LexisNexis bei 4Gamechangers

Veranstaltung. Rund 5.000 Teilnehmer werden zum 4Gamechangers Festival am 17.5.2023 erwartet. LexisNexis liefert vor Ort den Tagesordnungspunkt „How AI is changing the legal world“.

Die Schwerpunkte des 4Gamechangers Festivals (Motto „The power of cooperation“) sind Digitalisierung und Medien, Female Power, Sustainability, Entrepreneurship, Arbeitswelt & Bildung. Fachverlag und -informationsanbieter LexisNexis trägt in den Bereichen Legal Tech, AI und The Rule of Law zum Programm bei.

Ziel sei, als Branche nicht nur betroffen, sondern auch am Veränderungsprozess beteiligt zu sein, heißt es: Ein breiter Dialog über KI in der Rechtsbranche direkt beim Festival ist laut einer Mitteilung Ziel der Präsenz.

Die Programmpunkte

Insgesamt steht dabei auf dem Programm:

The Digitalization of Europe – Embracing the diversity for a brighter future: Harald Mahrer (Präsident Wirtschaftskammer Österreich), Florian Tursky (Staatssekretär Digitalisierung), Susanne Mortimore (CEO LexisNexis Österreich)

How AI is changing the legal world: Andreas Geyrecker (Director Product Mangement LexisNexis Austria), Min Chen (VP & CTO LexisNexis Asia Pacific), Karen Waldron (Director of Product Management LexisNexis UK), Samuel Wang (Director of Engineering LexisNexis AsiaPacific), Videsha Proothveerajh (CEO LexisNexis South Africa)

How innovation is empowering Human Rights: Susanne Mortimore (CEO LexisNexis Austria), Sebastién Bardou (VP Strategy for Cemea, LexisNexis France)

The Importance of Human Rights: Amal Clooney (Lawyer and Human Rights Activist) Nadia Murad (Nobel Prize Winner and Human Rights Activist)

Vor Ort bzw. Speaker zu zahlreichen weiteren Digitalisierungs-Themen sind auch Ulrich Kubinger (VTA Group), Brigitte Bach (Salzburg AG), Lucy Georgieva (Google), Leonore Gewessler (Umweltministerin) u.v.m.