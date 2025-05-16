Deals des Tages: Ein Geldsegen für Vonovia, Ionity und Currenta – und wer berät

Wirtschaftskanzleien. Bei Emissionen und Finanzierungen zwischen 600 und 1.300 Mio. Euro sind Clifford Chance, White & Case, A&O, Latham und andere aktiv.
Vonovia holt sich 600 Mio. Euro mit White & Case
White & Case hat das Bankenkonsortium bei der Emission von _____ _____ ____ ___ ___ _______ __________ ___ ___ ________ ___ ____ ______ _____ _____________ _____ ____________ ____________ ___ ___ _____________ _______ __ ____ ____ __ ___ ____ ____ _________________ _____ ________ ___ ______ _____ ___ _______ __ __ _ _____ _______ _________ ___ ____ ____ ____ ____ ____ ______ __________ __ ___ ___ ____ ___ ___ ____ __ _____ ___ ________ __ _____ ________________ ___ ___ ____ ____ __ ___ ___ ____ _________
Die Wandelanleihen werden in neue und/oder bestehende, ___ _______________ _______ __ ___ _ _________ ____________ ___ ____ _____ _________ __ _ ________ ____ ________ ___ ________ ____ ______ _____ ___ ________ ____ ___ ____________ __________ ___ ____________ ___ ___ _____ ___ _____ ___ ___ __ _______________ _______ _____________ ___ ________________ ____ ______ _ ___ __________________ _______________ ___ ______________ ___ _________________ __ ___________
Société Générale und UBS Investment Bank sind Joint Global _________ __________ ___ ____ _____ _____ ____ ____ ______ ______ ____________ ___ _____ ______________ ____ ___ _________ __ ___ ____ _______ _____ _ _________ _____ ___ __ ___ _____ __________________ _____ ____ _______ ___ _______ _______ _________ ____ _____ __ _____ _____ ______ ________ ____ _____ _______ ______ ______ ____ _ _________ ____ ___ ________ ___ ___________ ______ _____ ______ _______ ___ _____ _____ ____ ____ ____ ___ __________ ___ ___ __________ _____ ___ __________ ___ ______ ___ ______ _______
Die Vonovia-Aktie reagierte auf die Ankündigung ___ _____________ _________ ___ ____ ____________ ____ ______ _______ ___ ___________ _ ___ ______ ________ ___________ ___ _________________ __ _______ ___ ___ ____ ___ __ _ ____ ____ _______ _____ ____ __________ ___ ______ ____ ___ _________ __ _______ ____________ _______ __ ____ ____ _____ ___ _____ __ _____ _______ _____ ___________ ________ __ ___ __ ______
600 Millionen Euro für Ladestationen von Ionity mit Clifford Chance
Die globale Anwaltssozietät Clifford Chance hat ein Konsortium ___ _______ ________________ ________ ______ ___ ___ ___________ _______________ _________________ ___ _____ ____ ________ ___ _____ ___ ___ __ ______ ___________ ____ ______ ________ ___ ____ ____ _______ ___ ___________ _____________ ______________________ ____ __ ______ ___ ___ _________ ______ ____________ ___ __ ________________ ___ ___ ____ ______ __________ _____ ___ __ ___ ____ _____ ___ ____ ____ ___ _______ ________ ___________ __ ___ _____________ __________________________
Die Finanzierung umfasse €450 Millionen an zugesagten „grünen“ Darlehen und eine ___ ____________ _______ ______ _________ __ __________ _____________ ________ ____ ____ __________ ___________________________ _ _ ____ _______ ___ ___________ _______ __ ___ ___ ______ _________ ____ __________ _____ ___ __ _________ _______ _____ ____ ____ _______ ___ ___ ___ _____ _______ ___ ___ ______ _____ __ ______ ____ _______________ __________ _____ ____ ____________ _ ___ ___ ________ ___ ______ ______________ ________ ________________ ___ ________ _________ ___ ___ ____ ___________ ____ ____ _________ ___________ _______ _____ _____ ___ _______ ___ _______ _______ ______ _______ _________ ________ ______________
A&O Shearman hat Ionity im Zusammenhang mit der Finanzierung beraten. Das Kern-Team stand laut einer Aussendung unter der Leitung von Counsel Jan-Hendrik Bode _______ ________ ___ ______ __ ____________ ___ ___ ____________ __ ______ ___ _________ _____ ____ _____ __________ _____ ___ _______ ___ _______ ___________ ____ ___ ________ ________ ___ ___ ____ _______ ______ _______ ______ ___________ ______ _____ _________ ___ ______ ______ ____ ___ _____ ___ _____ ________ _____ ___ __________ _____________________ _______ ___ ____________ _______ _____ ____________ ____ _____ ___ _____________ _________ ______ ___ _______ _________ _______ _________________ _____ _____ ______________ ______ ______ ________ __________ ___ ___________ _______________ _______ ________ ______ ______ ___ ____________ ____ __________ ___ ______ _______ ___________________ _________ _____ ___ ____ __ __________ ______ ____ _______________ _______ ________ ______________ ______ _____ __________ ___ ________ _______ ____________________ __________ ___ __________ ____ _______ ______________ _______ ______ ______ __________________ ___ _______ _______________ _____ ______ _____ ___________ _____ _______ ______ __________________ ___ ____ _______ _________________ _____ ___________
Teams aus dem Londoner und aus dem Pariser _____ ___ ___ ________ ___ ___ ___ ________ _ ____ ____ _______ _____ ________ _ ___________ _______ ___ _____ _____________ _______ ___ ______ ___________ _ ___ _____ ____ ___ ________ ______ ______________ _____ ___ ___________ _________ ___ _______ ___________ _____ _____ __ ______ ___ _________ _______ ______ ________ ___________
Currenta emittiert 1.000 Mio. Euro High Yield Bond mit Latham
Latham & Watkins hat die Currenta-Gruppe, ______ _____ __ ______ __ _ ___ __________________ ______ ______________________ ___ ___ ___________ ________ __ _ ______ ______ _______ ______ ____ _____ ___ ______ ______ __ ________ ____ _____ ____ ___ _______ _____ _________ __ __ _____________ _ _ _ ______ ____ ____ ____ ___ __ ___ _____ ___ ____ ____ ____ ________ __ ____ ____________
Die Transaktion umfasste auch eine Super Senior ___ _____ _______ _________ ____ ____ _____ ______ _________ _______ ________ ___ ______ _______ ____ ___ ____ ____ ___ ____ _____ ______ _________ _________ ___ _____ _ ______ ___ __ ____ _____ ___ ____ _________ ______ _ ___ ____________ ___________ ____________________ ___ _______ ________ ___ _ __ ____________ ___ _________ __ ___ ______________ _________ ________
Im Team von Latham & Watkins für Currenta waren Alexander Lentz (Frankfurt), Rüdiger Malaun __ ____ ___ ______ _____ ____ ___ ____ ________ _____ _________ _____ ____________ ________ ______ __________ _____ ________ ____ _______ _________ _________ __________ _________ _______ _____ ________ __________ __________ _ _______________ _______ _______ _ _____ _____ __ _________ ____ _______ ___ ________ ______ ________ ______ ________ ___________ ______ ________ _____ _______ ______ ____ _______ _________ _____ ____ _________ _________ ___ ____ _______ _____ _____ ___ ____ _____ ______ ___________ ___ ______ _________ ____ _______ ______ ___________ _____ _____ _________ _______ _____ __________ ______ ______ ______ ______ _____ ________ ___ _____ _______ ______ ________ _____ ____________
Currenta (bis 2007 Bayer Industry Services, ________ ____ ____ _____ ________ ___________ ____ ____ ____ __ _________ _ ___ ______ ________ _ ____ ___ ________ _ _____ ________ ___ _______ ____ _ _ _____________ __ ____ _________ __ __________ _ ________ ___ _________________ _________ __ __ ____ _____ __ __ ______ ___ ______________ _________ ______________ ___ ____ ______ _______