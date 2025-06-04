 Open menu
Deloitte vereint Financial Advisory und Consulting unter Karin Mair

Karin Mair ©Garima Smesnik / Deloitte
Wien. Eine Deloitte-typische Spaltung wird in Österreich an der Spitze aufgehoben: Karin Mair, Managing Partnerin Financial Advisory & Risk Advisory, übernimmt auch den Bereich Consulting.

Zwei Sparten und nur noch eine Chefin

Signifikanter Personalwechsel bei Deloitte Österreich: Karin _____________ _________ _______ ___ ________ _____________ ______ _____ ________ __________ _________ _________ _____ ____ ___________ __________ __ ______ ____ ___ _______ ___ ____ _____ _ ______ ___ _ __ _ _____________________ __ ____ ___________ _____ ____________ ________ _________ ____ ___ ________ __________ ________ _____ ____ __________ _____ ___________ ___ ________ ________ ___ _ ___ _______ __________ ___ ________ ___________ _________ ______ ____

Mair folgt in letzterer Funktion auf Business Lead (Managing ____ _____ __ _________ _________ ___ ______ __ ____ _________ __________ ___ __ ______ _____ ____ ____ ________ ____ ___ ______ ________ __________ ___ _________ ________ ________ __ ___ ________________ _________ ____ ________ ____ ____ _________ ___ ________ _ __ ____ ______ ________ _ ______ ___ ___________ ___ ____________ _________ ___ _________________ _____ ____ ___________ ___ ____ ____________ _____ ___ ___ ____ __________ ___ _____ ____ ___ _______ ____ __________

Der Bereich Consulting begleite Unternehmen auf allen Transformationsebenen und ___ ________ __________ ________ ____________ ___ _____ _____________________ ___ _ _______ _____ ___ __________ _____________ ____ _________________ _ _ _________________ ___ ___ ___ __________ ___ ___________ __ _______________ _____ __ _______________ ____ ___ ___ ______________ ___ __________ ___ _________________ _________ __ ___ __________ _______ ___ ___ _________ ______ __ __________ ________ ____ ______ ____ ___ __ __ __________________ ____ __ ___ _____ _______ ______________ ___________________ ___________ ______________ _____ ______________ ______ ______ __ ___ ___________________

Die Aufgaben

„Die Neubestellung von Karin Mair als Business Leaderin des Bereichs ______ ____________ _ ___ _____ ____ ___ __________ ____ _____ ___ _________ __________ ___ ___ ____ ___________ _ _______ ____ ________ ____________ ___ ___ ____ ______ ______ ___ _______ _______ ___ _ _____ _ _________ _ ______ ___ ___ _______ __ _ ______ ______ _____________________ _____________ ____ ______________________ _____ ___ _______ ___________ ________ _____ ______ _____________ __ ______ ______ ___ ___ ________ _____________ ______ ___ _____ ___________ ____ ___ ______ ______ ____ __ _____ _____ _____ __________ _________

Vor ihrem Eintritt bei Deloitte war Karin Mair laut den Angaben ___ _____ ________ ___ _________ _ __ __ _ __ ____ ____ ___ _______ ___ _____ ___________ _______ ___ ________ ___ ______ _ __ _______ ___ _________ ______ ___ __________ _________________ _________ ___ ____ __ ___________________ ____ _________ ___ __ _________ __ ___ ____ _______ ________ ________ ___ ____ _ ______ ___ ___ ____________________________ ______________ _ ____ ____ ___ ___ ____ ___ __________ __________ ___ ________ _____________

„Mein Weg bei Deloitte verlief bisher alles andere als konventionell. _______ ___ ___ ________ ___ ____ ______ _____ _____ _ ___ ______________ ____ ___ _____ ___ __ _____________ ____ _____ ________ __________________ ___________ _____ ______ _ __ _______ __ ___ _ _____ __ __ __ _____ ___ ____________ _________ __ ____ _____ __ ___________ _______________ _____ ___________ ___ _____ __ ________ ___ _____ ______ ___________ ____ ________ ____ ____ ___ ____________ _____ _ __________ ___ _____ ____ ___ ___ _____________ ___ __________________ ____ _____ ____ ________

