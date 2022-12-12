WU Awards 2022: Wiener Wirtschaftsuni kürt die Besten

Hochschulen. Die WU Wien hat die „WU Awards 2022“ verliehen: Ausgezeichnet werden dabei die besten Lehrenden, Forschenden und Studierenden an der Wiener Wirtschaftsuni.
Mit den „WU Awards 2022“ hat die WU Wien dieses Jahr wieder die Leistungen ihrer Studierenden, Lehrenden und Forschenden ausgezeichnet. Vergeben wurden Preise in den Kategorien „Exzellente Lehre“, „Innovative Lehre“, „Star Journals“, „Best Paper“ sowie für die besten Bachelor- und Masterarbeiten.
Die Preisträger in der Kategorie „Exzellente Lehre“
- Jesús Crespo Cuaresma (Volkswirtschaft).
- Bettina Fuhrmann (Management).
- Anna Hammerschmidt (Volkswirtschaft).
- Markus Lampe (Sozioökonomie).
- Alice Lea Nikolay (Öffentliches Recht und Steuerrecht).
- Markus Patloch-Kofler (Finance, Accounting and Statistics).
- Nigel Reynard (Fremdsprachliche Wirtschaftskommunikation).
- Gerhard Speckbacher (Strategy and Innovation).
- Julia Told (Privatrecht).
- Nils Wlömert (Marketing).
Die Preisträger in der Kategorie „Innovative Lehre“
- Lejla Atagan, Magdalena Berecki-Pernkopf: „Interkulturelle Kompetenz: Kommunikation im interkulturellen Umfeld“.
- Helmut Loukota, Belisa Ferreira Liotti: „Simulated Tax Treaty Negotiations with Brazil“.
- Anett Hermann: Praxisprojekt im Rahmen der SBWL Diversitätsmanagement [„(In)Visisible Women in Social Sciences and Social Work“].
- Barbara Sporn, Bernhard Böhm: „Business Planning and Performance Management“.
Forschungsleistungen im Fokus
Publikationen, die in internationalen Journalen erschienen sind, wurden von der WU als „Star Journals“ gekürt. Weiters wurden gemeinsam mit der Stadt Wien fünf wissenschaftliche Veröffentlichungen mit dem „Best Paper Award“ ausgezeichnet.
Die Preisträger „Star Journals“:
- Maria Chaderina, Patrick Weiß, Patrick, Josef Zechner, 2021: „The Maturity Premium“.
- Nils Friewald, Florian Nagler, Christian Wagner, 2021: „Debt Refinancing and Equity Returns“.
- Linus Mattauch, Damon Matthews, Richard Millar, Armon Rezai, Susan Solomon, Frank Venmans, 2020: „Steering the Climate System: Comment“.
- Jannis Bischof, Christian Laux, Christian Leuz, 2021: „Accounting for Financial Stability: Bank Disclosure and Loss Recognition in the Financial Crisis“.
- Pasquale Della Corte, Lucio Sarno, Maik Schmeling, Christian Wagner, 2021: „Exchange Rates and Sovereign Risk“.
- Alexander Brüggen, Isabella Grabner, Karen Sedatole, 2021: „The folly of forecasting: The effects of a disaggregated demand forecasting system on sales forecast error, sales forecast positive bias, and inventory levels“.
- Cliff Oswick, Claudia Biscaro, Elena Bruni, Joep Cornelissen, 2021: „Reconceptualizing Conceptual Engineering“.
- Oguz A. Acar, Darren Dahl, Christoph Fuchs, Martin Schreier, 2021: „The Signal Value of Crowdfunded Products“.
- Stefano Battiston, Irene Monasterolo, Irene, Keywan Riahi, Bas van Ruijven, 2021: „Accounting for finance is key for climate mitigation pathways“.
- Augustine Awuah Peprah, Claudio Giachetti, Marcus M. Larsen, Tazeeb S. Rajwani, 2021: „How Business Models Evolve in Weak Institutional Environments: The Case of Jumia, the Amazon.Com of Africa“.
- Alfred Stiassny, Agnes Somosi, Krisztin Kolos, Luk Warlop, 2021: „Customer defection due to service elimination and post-elimination customer behavior: An empirical investigation in telecommunications“.
- Eddy Cardinaels, Christoph Feichter, 2021: „Forced Rating Systems from Employee and Supervisor Perspectives“.
- Isabel Eichinger, Martin Schreier, Stijn M.J van Osselaer, 2022: „Connecting to Place, People, and Past: How Products Make Us Feel Grounded“.
- Roland Kassemeier, Till Haumann, Baris Pascal Güntürkün, 2022: „Whether, When, and Why Functional Company Characteristics Engender Customer Satisfaction and Customer-Company Identification: The Role of Self-Definitional Needs“.
- Monika Malinova Mandelburger, Jan Mendling, 2021: „Cognitive Diagram Understanding and Task Performance in Systems Analysis and Design“.
- Peter Fiechter, Zoltán Novotny-Farkas, Annelies Renders, 2021: „Are Level 3 Fair Value Remeasurements Useful? Evidence from ASC 820 Rollforward Disclosures“.
- Jochen Hartmann, Mark Heitmann, Christina Schamp, Oded Netzer, 2021: „The Power of Brand Selfies“.
- Benedikt Schnurr, Christoph Fuchs, Elisa Maira, Stefano Puntoni, Martin Schreier, Stijn M. J. van Osselaer, 2022: „Sales and Self: The Noneconomic Value of Selling the Fruits of One’s Labor“.
Die Preisträger des „Best Paper“ Awards 2022:
- Tobin Hanspal, Annika Weber, Johannes Wohlfahrt: „Exposure to the COVID-19 Stock Market Crash and its Effect on Household Expectations. Review of Economics and Statistics“.
- Isabella Grabner, Melissa Martin: „The effect of horizontal pay dispersion on the effectiveness of performance-based incentives. Accounting, Organizations and Society“.
- Matthew Cooper, Benjamin Müller, Carlo Cafiero, Juan Carlos Laso Bayas, Jesus Crespo Cuaresma, Homi Kharas: „Monitoring and projecting global hunger: Are we on track?“.
- Monika Polzin: „The Basic Structure Doctrine and its German and French Origins – A Tale about Migration, Integration and the Waters of Forgetfulness“.
- Adam Brzezinski, Valentin Kecht, David van Dijcke, Austin L. Wright: „Science skepticism reduced compliance with COVID-19 shelter-in-place policies in the United States“.
„Talenta“-Preis für Abschlussarbeiten
Gemeinsam mit der Stadt Wien zeichnete die WU die jeweils drei besten Bachelor- und Masterarbeiten mit dem „Talenta“-Preis aus.
Ausgezeichnete Masterarbeiten:
- Diyar Alagöz: „The Effects of Election – Based Policy Uncertainty in Borrower Countries on the Pricing of Syndicated Loans“.
- Sophia Heyne: „Social Capital of Afghan and Syrian Refugees in Austria: A Gender-Sensitive Analysis“.
- Matthias Hrinkow: „What is key? The development of non-financial KPI of listed Austrian and German companies“.
- Benjamin Müller: „Monitoring and Projecting Global Hunger: Evaluating the Predictive Power of Modeling Methods“.
- Alisa Madeleine Hirn: „Trust over control? On the function and dimensions of trust in the context of vaccination readiness against Covid-19“.
Ausgezeichnete Bachelorarbeiten:
- Rosanna Antonia Pottmann: „When professional isolation reduces teleworkers’ willingness to go the extra mile: Does transformational leadership make difference?“.
- Marlena Niedl: „The role of consumer education in Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) for textiles in the EU“.
- Caroline Lackinger: „The use of Social Media from a VAT perspective“.
- Mario Michael Justen: „Stay positive, stay successful? The influence of communicated executive sentiment on strategic outcomes in times of crisis“.
- Maximilian Rudorfer: „Routing Matrix Mining in Rail Freight Transport“.